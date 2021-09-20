LOCALES
20 de septiembre de 2021
Coopelectric programa interrupciones de suministro eléctrico
Se anuncian para este martes 21 en diferentes sectores rurales y horarios. Ingresar a la información para conocer el detalle
ATENCIÓN VECINOS DE LOS SIGUIENTES SECTORES:
1-SECTOR: SISTEMA BLANCA GRANDE. DESDE OLAVARRIA HASTA BLANCA GRANDE. INCLUYE: BLANCA GRANDE, RECALDE Y ESPIGAS EN FORMA PARCIAL.
HORARIO: 08:00 A 12:00hs
2-SECTOR: RUTA 60, DESDE OLAVARRIA HASTA PARAJE LA MODERNA.
HORARIO: 08:00 A 10:00hs
MOTIVO: MANTENIMIENTO
Estas interrupciones pueden suspenderse cuando las condiciones climáticas sean adversas, y deberán reprogramarse