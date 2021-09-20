Lunes 20 de Septiembre de 2021

LOCALES

20 de septiembre de 2021

Coopelectric programa interrupciones de suministro eléctrico

Se anuncian para este martes 21 en diferentes sectores rurales y horarios. Ingresar a la información para conocer el detalle

ATENCIÓN VECINOS DE LOS SIGUIENTES SECTORES:

 

 

1-SECTOR: SISTEMA BLANCA GRANDE. DESDE OLAVARRIA HASTA BLANCA GRANDE. INCLUYE: BLANCA GRANDE, RECALDE Y ESPIGAS EN FORMA PARCIAL.

 

 

HORARIO: 08:00 A 12:00hs

 

 

2-SECTOR: RUTA 60, DESDE OLAVARRIA HASTA PARAJE LA MODERNA.

 

 HORARIO: 08:00 A 10:00hs

 

 MOTIVO: MANTENIMIENTO

 

Estas interrupciones pueden suspenderse cuando las condiciones climáticas sean adversas, y deberán reprogramarse

